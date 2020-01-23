Winter Home Improvement Projects for a Productive Snow Day

Home improvement season doesn’t have to only occur in the summer. Believe it or not, winter is the perfect time of year to complete any small home improvement projects requiring your attention. Since the weather keeps you trapped indoors, you can always make the most of it by staying busy and upgrading your home at the same time. If you want to break through the boredom of a snowy day, consider taking on one of these winter home improvement projects.

Insulate the Attic

If you’re looking for a project that will benefit you in the long run, this one certainly does that. During the winter months, your home will lose most of its heat and energy through your uninsulated attic. This causes your heating bills to skyrocket, and it results in you paying for more energy than you need. Surprisingly, this project isn’t very costly, and you can do yourself with the right research.

Seal Cracks Around the Home

Energy also tends to escape through various cracks and damages around the home. This also makes for a worthwhile project when looking to kill time this winter. While identifying these areas that need repair, make sure to note where they are as well as how big they’ve become. This could indicate other problems and affect what action you’ll need to take to fix it.

Maintain Your Heating System

Once you’re sure that no heat is escaping from your home, you can turn to your heating system itself to ensure it runs properly. For homes that use baseboard heaters, in particular, this might specifically involve cleaning your radiator and its cover to determine the vents aren’t blocked.

Replace Air Filters

As an additional project, you can also switch out your home’s air filters. Spending more of your time indoors during the winter can expose you to various airborne toxins and harmful dust particles. These can trigger your allergies and make you uncomfortable. To make sure that everyone can breathe easier in your home, replace your old filters.