North Baltimore, Ohio

North Baltimore High School recently held their Winter Homecoming in The Jungle.

Fotos by Scott Ferguson

coming Queen is Gabby Estrada and King is Brock Baltz.

Freshmen Attendants: Miss Kenadi Lennard and Mr.Jeremiah Boyd-Reyes

Kenadi is the daughter of Melissa Lennard, Nic Lennard, Emily Lennard, and Jason Fleckner. Kenadi participates in Volleyball, Club Volleyball, Softball and Basketball.

Jeremiah is the son of Brady Boyd and Marlon Reyes Jeremiah participates in Basketball.

Sophomore attendants: Karalyn Keegan and Wyatt Baltz

Karalyn is the Daughter of Amy and Erin Keegan and participates in Softball, Volleyball, Track, Marching band and pep band.

Wyatt is the son of Tina and Ryan Baltz. Ryan participates in Basketball, Baseball, Football Student Council and Yearbook.

Junior Attendants: Katilyn Kelly and Brady Barlekamp.

Kaitlyn is Daughter of Kim and Tim Kelly, Kaitlin Participates in softball and baseball and is a member of Best of the best.

Brady is the son of Traci and Anthony Leck. Brady participates in Track and Football.

Senior Attendants: Gabby Estrada, Hailey Lennard and Brock Baltz

Gabby is the daughter of Rosi and Jacob Ford. Gabby participates in Basketball, Volleyball, Cheerleading, NHS, Student Council, Paws for a cause, and yearbook.

Hailey is the daughter of Melissa Lennard, Nic Lennard, Emily Lennard and Jason Flecknter. Hailey participates in Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, Travel Softball and is the yearbook Editor and head photographer.

Mr. Brock Baltz. Brock is the son of Tina and Ryan Baltz. Brock participates in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and is a member of National Honor Society.

Senior Attendants: Caitlin Schwartz and Jonathan Hagemyer

Caitlin is the daughter of Lori Schwartz. Caitlin participates in Cross Country , indoor and outdoor trac, Paws for a Cause, Marching band, pep band and is a member of Basic Truth Church.

Jonathon is the son of Kristin and Joey Hagemyer. Jonathan participates in Football, Basketball, and serves as student council Secretary.

Senior Attendants: Lucy Trout and Dalton Oberley

Lucy is the Daughter of Dawn and Mike Trout. Lucy participates in Cross Country, Basketball, Track, NHS, Track, NHS, Tri-M, 4-H, and the Wood County Jr. Fair Board.

Dalton is the son of Laura Smith. Dalton is a member of Best of the Best, NHS, and is the Head Editor of the yearbook..