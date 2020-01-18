WINTER HOMECOMING COURT for Saturday’s Game

Winter Homecoming is being held Saturday at North Baltimore. The theme is (repeating from last year) Glow Coming. Students are encouraged to wear bright colors (for the dance after the game) to stand out under the black lights.

The JV game will start at 6:00 PM this Saturday with the Varsity game to follow. The Court will be announced along with the King and Queen in between the two games.

Kindergarten Prince and Princess

Vivian Ford is the daughter of Rosee and Jacob Ford. She is in Ms. Pasche’s class at Powell Elementary. Vivian enjoys dancing and doing her make up. She would like to be a movie star when she grows up.

Maddox Neal is the son of Jackie Wyble and Matthew Neal. He is also in Ms. Pasche’s class at Powell Elementary. Maddox enjoys building with Legos and drawing pictures. He would like to be a professional baseball player when he grows up.

(No photo provided)

Freshman Attendants

Hailey Wesney is the daughter of Megan Wesney and David Garno. Here at NB Hailey plays on the basketball team. Outside of school she also enjoys shopping, hanging out with friends, and listening to music.

Jourdan Coup is the son of Teri and Andrew Coup. Jordan runs Cross Country and Track, and enjoys playing in the band. He is also involved in drama club, 4-H club, and Boy Scouts. In his free time he enjoys rapping and scraping technology for parts.

Sophomore Attendants

Maddy Westgate is the daughter of Laura and Jason Westgate. Maddy loves to play Softball with her high school and travel teams. She is a varsity cheerleader and loves supporting the Tigers. Maddy is an active member of the Wood County 4-H where she participates in the Klassy Kids Club. She enjoys various livestock projects including cattle, poultry, and goats. In 2019 she was elected to the wood county Jr. Fair Board and she is the poultry barn assistant Superintendent.

Braden Woodward is the son of Shannon and Mark Woodward. He stays busy at NB playing Football, Wrestling, Track, and sings in the Choir. Outside of School Brendon enjoys hanging out with friends, family and girlfriend, playing soccer, running, and supporting his fellow Tigers at sporting events.



Junior Attendants

Alexis Long is the daughter of Annie and Jeff Long. Lexis is a member of the Golf, Basketball, and Track teams here at NB. She also is a member of Student Council. In her free times she enjoys spending time with family and friends and playing sports.

Zachary Weinandy is the son of April McEwen and Matt Weinandy. Zach participates in Football, Basketball and Baseball here at NB. Zach also plans to participate in Track this upcoming Spring. Zach is also a member of Student Council. In his free time he likes to lift and spend time with friends.

Senior Attendants

Kirsten Mason is the daughter of Misty and Matthew Mason. At NB Kirsten is involved in National Honor Society and Paws for a Cause. In her free time she enjoys watching sports and spending time with her friends and girlfriend. After graduating, she plans on attending the University of Findlay or the University of Toledo to study pharmaceutical administration. Kirsten has enjoyed her time at NB and would like to thank her parents for pushing her to succeed.

Sydnee Smith is the daughter of Angela Henry and William Smith. Sydnee is involved in Track, Basketball, and Cross Country. She is also an active member of NHS, Paws for a Cause, and Student Council. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. After High school she plans to attend the University of Toledo and major in Psychology.

Kaleb Spence is the son of Stephanie Scott and Jason Spence. Kaleb was a Captain on the Football team this past Fall and plans on throwing for Track and Field this Spring. In his free time he enjoy playing euchre with friends. After High School, He plans on attending the University of Toledo for Civil Engineering.

Kealeigh Leady is the daughter of Susan Zeigler and Ken Leady. At NB, she is a member of Paws for a Cause, and enjoys playing softball and Volleyball. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and boyfriend.

Clayton Heineman is the son of Shawn Benjamin and Tina Heineman. He plays Football, Basketball, Baseball here at NB. Clayton is thankful for the life he’s been given at NB and for all his friends and coaches pushing him to his full potential.

Congratulations to All!