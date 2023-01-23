Winter Storm MAY BE Heading Our Way!

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will overspread the area early
Wednesday morning and likely be accompanied by areas of blowing
and drifting snow by afternoon causing reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Plan
ahead if you are expecting to travel during the middle of this
week.
North Baltimore, Ohio
January 23, 2023 2:35 pm
419-581-9629
Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365