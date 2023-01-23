Winter Storm MAY BE Heading Our Way!

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…



* WHAT…Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.



* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will overspread the area early

Wednesday morning and likely be accompanied by areas of blowing

and drifting snow by afternoon causing reduced visibilities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Plan

ahead if you are expecting to travel during the middle of this

week.