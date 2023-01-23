North Baltimore, Ohio

January 23, 2023

Winter Storm MAY BE Heading Our Way!

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will overspread the area early
Wednesday morning and likely be accompanied by areas of blowing
and drifting snow by afternoon causing reduced visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Plan
ahead if you are expecting to travel during the middle of this
week.

