WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT – 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM SATURDAY

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong

winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 25 below zero.



* WHERE…Portions of northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday

travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind

chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A window of brief intense snowfall is

expected with a cold front Thursday night. This front will bring

a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where

temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by

Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this

occurrence.

Winds will increase across the area early Friday,

especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area

with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel.

Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power

lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through

Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in

the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong

winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below

zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns

across the area.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.