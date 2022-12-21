WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT – 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM SATURDAY

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong
winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 60 mph. Wind chills values could be as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could severely impact the Friday morning commute and any holiday
travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A window of brief intense snowfall is
expected with a cold front Thursday night. This front will bring
a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a few hours, where
temperatures above freezing will drop to the single digits by
Friday afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this
occurrence.
Winds will increase across the area early Friday,
especially Friday night, and be the main hazard for the area
with blowing snow also potentially causing hazardous travel.
Strong winds could cause damage to trees, bring down power
lines, and blow around unsecured objects. From Friday through
Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in
the single digits is possible. This combined with the strong
winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below
zero and increase exposure risk and infrastructure concerns
across the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.