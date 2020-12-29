Winter Weather Advisory for Wed. AM – Coating of ICE!

OHZ003-006-300315-
/O.NEW.KCLE.WW.Y.0022.201230T1000Z-201230T1400Z/
Lucas-Wood-
Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, and Perrysburg
207 PM EST Tue Dec 29 2020
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…A brief period of light freezing rain expected. Total
ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Lucas and Wood counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mixed precipitation of snow transitioning
to freezing rain will move through NW Ohio Wednesday morning.
Little to no snow accumulation expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.