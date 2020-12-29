Winter Weather Advisory for Wed. AM – Coating of ICE!

OHZ003-006-300315-

/O.NEW.KCLE.WW.Y.0022.201230T1000Z-201230T1400Z/

Lucas-Wood-

Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, and Perrysburg

207 PM EST Tue Dec 29 2020



…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…



* WHAT…A brief period of light freezing rain expected. Total

ice accumulations of a light glaze.



* WHERE…Lucas and Wood counties.



* WHEN…From 5 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday.



* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mixed precipitation of snow transitioning

to freezing rain will move through NW Ohio Wednesday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation expected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.