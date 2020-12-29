NBX WaterShedsun
Winter Weather Advisory for Wed. AM – Coating of ICE!

OHZ003-006-300315-
/O.NEW.KCLE.WW.Y.0022.201230T1000Z-201230T1400Z/
Lucas-Wood-
Including the cities of Toledo, Bowling Green, and Perrysburg
207 PM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…A brief period of light freezing rain expected. Total
ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Lucas and Wood counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mixed precipitation of snow transitioning
to freezing rain will move through NW Ohio Wednesday morning.
Little to no snow accumulation expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

