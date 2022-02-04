…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

…WINTER STORM WARNING EXPIRED AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING…



* WHAT…Snow expected. Blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch.



* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Ohio.



* WHEN…Until noon EST today.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant impacts continue across

northern Ohio from the winter storm. These impacts include

closed and impassible roadways and blowing and drifting snow to

several feet in some locations. Light snow will continue through

the morning hours, but improvements will continue over the next

several hours and conditions should not get any worse.

Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning has been replaced with a

Winter Weather Advisory through Noon.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Slow down and use caution while traveling.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.