February 18, 2022 5:07 pm

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight to Sunday Morning

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Areas of blowing and drifting snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra travel time and expect varying road conditions and visibility in open areas.

