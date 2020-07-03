NBX WaterShedsun
Wondering About Your Covid Test Results?

The  Wood County Community Health Center is being overwhelmed with calls about test results from the pop-up COVID testing done on June 30th. The amount of calls is interfering with health center patients being able to get through to the office for their healthcare needs.

To clarify what you should do:  Everyone was given a flyer with information about how to obtain their results from Quest through a portal or by phone. The website is QuestDiagnostics.com/home/Covid-19/Patients/ and the phone number is 866-697-8378.

Thank you.

www.WCHealthCenter.org

