Wood Co: Buckle Up!

Wood County Safe Communities is joining forces with law enforcement throughout North America to encourage citizens to focus on safety belt usage and crash reduction during the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up. The initiative will begin on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.



In addition to the All-American Buckle Up, law enforcement and Safe Communities around Ohio will continue to encourage drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket. The campaign is used to encourage drivers to buckle up in an effort to save lives and reduce crashes.



Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time.



(CARE, Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a section within the International Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.)

For More Information:

Lt. Robert J. Ashenfelter, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481