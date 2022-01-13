North Baltimore, Ohio

January 13, 2022 3:23 am

Wood Co. Dental Center Receives Materials from Delta Dental

The Dental Center at Wood County Health Department was awarded numerous in-kind materials from the Delta Dental Foundation to further the mission to help improve the oral health of our community. The materials will be utilized for school outreach efforts, where a dental center employee will talk to kids about oral health, play a video, read a story and distribute coloring books, book marks, brushing charts, toothbrushes and tooth paste to the kids to take home. The Dental Center will also distribute toothbrushes and floss for the adult patients of the clinic.

(Pictured in photo: Merrilee Ewing-Beckley, Dental Assistant)

The Dental Center provides cleanings, x-rays, fillings and many other dental services and offers a sliding fee scale based on household income for people without insurance.  If you would like more information about the Dental Center at Wood County Health Department, go to woodcountyhealth.org/health-center and click on “Services” or call 419-354-9049.  

