Wood Co. EMA: CodeRED Mass Notification System Test

WOOD COUNTY, OH January 28, 2021- The Wood County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be conducting a validation test February 1, 2021 at 9 am of the CodeRED Mass Notification System. The validation test will include all Wood County registered phone numbers. At the completion of the call February 1, 2021 CodeRED will identify all phone numbers they were unable to contact, and over the next several days attempt to verify if those numbers with no response are still working numbers.

The validation test is necessary because the more numbers in the system, the longer it takes to complete calling all numbers. By eliminating non-working numbers, we can decrease overall notification times.

There is no action required on the part of the public. The Wood County EMA simply wants the public to know the call is coming and that there is no emergency. This goal of this test is to improve the service we provide to Wood County by streamlining the notification process.

To register for CodeRED please visit the community enrollment link at: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFAB7B074BCD or text WOODOH to 99411