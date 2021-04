HABITAT NEWS April 22nd, 2021 We build strength, stability, self-reliance, through shelter. Blitz Build 2021 The Blitz Build has begun! Habitat is building two homes in Wayne, Ohio. The Blitz Build is in partnership with Ridge Stone Builders and Lakeside Interior Contractors. Volunteers and future homeowner, Danielle have been working on the foundation this week! Get involved- Volunteer or Donate to this project today! Women Build Make It- Take It This week Habitat is empowering women to come build! Participants are able to make an end table or a planter box out of upcycled pallet wood. Lisa Schaller and BGSU students with the Purple Hard Hat group helped participants during their build. Spaces are limited but still available for Saturday April 24th. Register here. Lawn Care & Maintenance Did you know that lawns do not naturally occur? This is why we have to work so hard to maintain our lawn. Emily Main, landscape designer and DIY educator, taught our future homeowners all that they needed to know about their lawn during a workshop this week.

