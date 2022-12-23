North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood Co.Health Department: Closed on Friday, Dec. 23

Along with Wood County offices, the Wood County Health Department and Community Health Center building will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 due to anticipated inclement weather.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children.

We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.

