Wood Co. Health Dept. offers guidelines for staying healthy

Four guiding principles explain how to approach everyday life as Covid health orders end in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department has released local guidance for continuing to work together as a community to stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This information relies on four guiding principles and explains how they can be applied to aspects of everyday life. The principles are: Welcome your neighbor; Support one another; Keep your healthy habits; and Stay engaged.

“With most of Ohio’s pandemic health orders ending on June 2, we knew that people in our community would have questions,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “We think the values we’re promoting can help people understand how they can approach things like mask wearing and other healthy behaviors once they’re no longer mandated.”

The four guiding principles can be applied generally by everyone, and are also explained in a way that they can be used by families, businesses and organizations, and for children and other people who can’t be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Guidelines for everyone include:

Welcome your neighbor: Each person who lives or works in Wood County is a member of our community, regardless of vaccination status or mask use. We must be as committed to each other as we are to putting this pandemic behind us.

Go to www.Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org to access information and resources, including application of these principles for Businesses, organizations and events; Home and family life; and Kids and others who can’t be vaccinated.

