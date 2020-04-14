NBX WaterShedsun
Wood Co Historical Needs Your Help!

 

During these unsettling times, the Wood County Museum is working hard to bring the Museum to you through social media, web resources, and a beautiful 50-acre park where you can get fresh air and maintain social distancing. We are, however, facing a major loss in visitation revenue due to this crisis, revenue that funds our educational outreach through programs and exhibits.

Making a tax-deductible donation to the Annual Campaign is an investment in these services so that we can continue to preserve our rich and unusual history and tell your story.

You can also become a member of the Historical Society to show your support.

 

MAKE A DONATION!

 

Show your museum pride with our new t-shirt featuring our new logo, which is visible from 6-feet away. Poly/Cotton blend fitted tees are $20 through Jupmode’s Here For Good campaign, with 50% of every shirt coming directly back to the Historical Society. Buy more than one and send a gift to someone far (or near) and help the Society even more.

 

PURCHASE A T-SHRIT!

 

Join us as a member and discover something inspiring every time you visit. Members receive great benefits while providing important support that helps the Museum preserve Wood County history and inspire future generations!

 

BECOME A MEMBER TODAY!

 

