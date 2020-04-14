Wood Co Historical Needs Your Help!

During these unsettling times, the Wood County Museum is working hard to bring the Museum to you through social media, web resources, and a beautiful 50-acre park where you can get fresh air and maintain social distancing. We are, however, facing a major loss in visitation revenue due to this crisis, revenue that funds our educational outreach through programs and exhibits.

Making a tax-deductible donation to the Annual Campaign is an investment in these services so that we can continue to preserve our rich and unusual history and tell your story.

You can also become a member of the Historical Society to show your support.