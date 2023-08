Tea Ice Cream Workshop with The Summer Kitchen

August 14, 2023 • 6:00PM

Admission: $35/person Ticket sales close on August 8th

Join the Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen Girls and explore all of the world of tea & ICE CREAM! This workshop is for everyone who loves a cool summer treat, we will show you how to make some delicious tea-infused gelato, ice cream, granita, and sorbets! Everyone will be able to try them all