Wood Co. Museum FREE EVENT Sunday 8/28

History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of past Wood County residents. The 2022 honorees were chosen in conjunction with the Wood County Museum’s new wedding exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”.

Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2 PM

Wood County Museum Grounds

FREE EVENT Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.

2022 HONOREES:

Earl Bailey

Dec 23, 1891 – Mar 7 1978

Former Wood County Judge, served in World War I and after retirement from the Court House he operated a general insurance operation.

Portrayed by:

Bob Midden



Barney Bistline

Nov 16, 1871-Nov 4, 1948

scholar, teacher and former Judge. He issued over 32,000 marriage licenses during his tenure as Judge. He did not have a law degree, but was grandfathered in as judge when the law was passed that a judge needed to have a law degree.

Portrayed by: Thomas Edge



Barbara Boyer Brandeberry

Jul 30, 1930 – Nov 20, 2019

Born in Toledo and later adopted by her paternal grandparents. She loved to escort tours to the Holy Land and lead Bible Classes.

Portrayed by: Mary Dennis



Marguarite Dick Eckel

Feb 9, 1920 – May 20, 2011

Marguarite “Petey” was the daughter of Clarence Dick, former Mayor of Bowling Green. She was crowned Mrs.Wood County in 1957 and Mrs. Bowling Green in 1958.

Portrayed by:

Alexis Jade Reinbolt Tucker



Iza “Mid” Taylor McKnight

Sept 12, 1885 – Nov 4, 1964

The daughter of Issac Taylor, Mid graduated from Bowling Green High School and married her high school sweetheart, Douglass McKnight.

Portrayed by:

Annelise Clifton



Isaac Moore Taylor

Feb 5, 1844 – Jan 28, 1930

Mayor of Bowling Green and an oil man. His most famous paintings are the murals located in the Wood County Court House.

Portrayed by: Keith Guion





This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors:

Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green

Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524

Wood County Genealogical Society

Wood County Historical Society

with additional help from:

DBD Sound Reinforcement