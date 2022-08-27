Wood Co. Museum FREE EVENT Sunday 8/28

History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of past Wood County residents. The 2022 honorees were chosen in conjunction with the Wood County Museum’s new wedding exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”.
Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2 PM
Wood County Museum Grounds
FREE EVENT
Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.
2022 HONOREES:
Earl Bailey
Dec 23, 1891 – Mar 7 1978
Former Wood County Judge, served in World War I and after retirement from the Court House he operated a general insurance operation.
Portrayed by:
Bob Midden
Barney Bistline
Nov 16, 1871-Nov 4, 1948
scholar, teacher and former Judge. He issued over 32,000 marriage licenses during his tenure as Judge. He did not have a law degree, but was grandfathered in as judge when the law was passed that a judge needed to have a law degree.
Portrayed by: Thomas Edge
Barbara Boyer Brandeberry
Jul 30, 1930 – Nov 20, 2019
Born in Toledo and later adopted by her paternal grandparents. She loved to escort tours to the Holy Land and lead Bible Classes.
Portrayed by: Mary Dennis
Marguarite Dick Eckel
Feb 9, 1920 – May 20, 2011
Marguarite “Petey” was the daughter of Clarence Dick, former Mayor of Bowling Green. She was crowned Mrs.Wood County in 1957 and Mrs. Bowling Green in 1958.
Portrayed by:
Alexis Jade Reinbolt Tucker
Iza “Mid” Taylor McKnight
Sept 12, 1885 – Nov 4, 1964
The daughter of Issac Taylor, Mid graduated from Bowling Green High School and married her high school sweetheart, Douglass McKnight.
Portrayed by:
Annelise Clifton
Isaac Moore Taylor
Feb 5, 1844 – Jan 28, 1930
Mayor of Bowling Green and an oil man. His most famous paintings are the murals located in the Wood County Court House.
Portrayed by: Keith Guion
This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors:
Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green
Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524
Wood County Genealogical Society
Wood County Historical Society
with additional help from:
DBD Sound Reinforcement