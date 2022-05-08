Wood Co. Museum: FREE REENACTMENT EVENT

Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on Saturday May 14 from 9AM-5PM & Sunday, May 15 from 10AM-4PM for a Demonstration Day featuring reenactors portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County. Experience Military, Political Growth, Settlers, Natives, Suttlers, Music and Home Life Activities. See well known characters of the days gone by and much more. Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public. Food trucks will be onsite for the event.

If you are interested in participating as a reenactor or vendor, contact Frank Butwin at 419-270-0622 or fb21@wcnet.org

Co-Sponsored by the Wood County Museum and the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor.

The Wood County Museum will be open for self-guided tours from 1 PM – 4 PM. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.

The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample visitor parking. Additional handicap parking is available behind the museum (south side) and guests may use the museum’s elevator entrance.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.