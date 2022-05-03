North Baltimore, Ohio

2nd ANNUAL DRONE GOLF BALL DROP FUNDRAISER

June 17, 2022 • 2:30 PM • Wood County Museum Grounds

DON’T MISS THIS FUN OPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM!



Here’s how it works: Purchase a golf ball for $15 each, 3 balls for $30 or 12 balls for $100



Golf balls can be purchased online, at the museum or on location day of event before the drop. Toledo Aerial Media (TAM) will use a drone to drop numbered foam golf balls onto the yard. The three golf balls closest to the target will win prizes, as well as the furthest ball away from the target!

PRIZES

1st Closest to Target: $500

2nd Closest to Target: $250

3rd Closest to Target: $100

Furthest from Target: $50

Drop will take place approximately around 2:30 PM



You do not have to be present to win.

Drop is limited to 500 golf balls. Golf balls will be sold up until 2:00pm or until sold out.

In the case of inclement weather, the drone golf ball drop will be rescheduled.

Drone Golf Ball Drop performed by: Toledo Aerial Media

Drone Golf Ball Drop Sponsored by: Dave & Cindy Hollinger



Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits, and collections management.