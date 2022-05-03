North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood Co. Museum: May 2022 Newsletter

 

NEW EXHIBIT NOW OPEN!

“ALLURE & ILLUSION: A ROSE COLORED ROMANCE”

Showcasing beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members, this exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.

Featuring the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from
BGSU Browne Popular Culture Library

Open
Weekdays 10:00AM – 4:00PM
Weekends 1:00PM – 4:00PM
 

2nd ANNUAL DRONE GOLF BALL DROP FUNDRAISER

June 17, 2022 • 2:30 PM • Wood County Museum Grounds

DON’T MISS THIS FUN OPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM!

Here’s how it works: Purchase a golf ball for $15 each, 3 balls for $30 or 12 balls for $100

Golf balls can be purchased online, at the museum or on location day of event before the drop. Toledo Aerial Media (TAM) will use a drone to drop numbered foam golf balls onto the yard. The three golf balls closest to the target will win prizes, as well as the furthest ball away from the target!

 

PRIZES
1st Closest to Target: $500
2nd Closest to Target: $250
3rd Closest to Target: $100
Furthest from Target: $50
Drop will take place approximately around 2:30 PM

You do not have to be present to win.
Drop is limited to 500 golf balls. Golf balls will be sold up until 2:00pm or until sold out.

 

In the case of inclement weather, the drone golf ball drop will be rescheduled.

 

Drone Golf Ball Drop performed by: Toledo Aerial Media
Drone Golf Ball Drop Sponsored by: Dave & Cindy Hollinger

Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits, and collections management.

Purchase Golf Ball Tickets!
 

FREE FIRST FRIDAYS
May 6 | 10 AM – 4 PM
FREE

  • Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!
  • Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.

TEA & TALK SERIES: Steaks & Cakes: Wedding Food Traditions
May 12 | 2:00 PM
$18 Members / $23 Non-Members
ONLY 4 SEATS LEFT!!!

  • Steaks and Cakes – The highlight of any wedding (at least for this speaker) is the cake! How have wedding food traditions changed since the wedding breakfast at the home of the bride in the mid-19th century, to the all-night receptions crowned by an elaborate fondant-covered confection at some weddings today?
  • Speaker: Corinne Gordon, Wood County Park District – Carter Historic Farm
  • Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit.
  • Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities.
  • Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included. 
  • To purchase tickets call 419-352-0967

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage
May 14-15 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM

  • Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on Saturday May 14 from 9AM-5PM & Sunday, May 15 from 10AM-4PM for a Demonstration Day featuring reenactors portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County. Experience Military, Political Growth, Settlers, Natives, Suttlers, Music and Home Life Activities. See well known characters of the days gone by and much more.
  • Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
  • Food trucks will be onsite for the event.
  • Co-Sponsored by the Wood County Museum and the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor.
  • Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.
  • For more information or to register as a participant/reenactor, please contact: Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org


NATIONAL PRESERVATION MONTH PHOTO
May 19 | 6:00PM
FREE

  • To support the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Wood County Museum is participating in the #SavingPlaces campaign for National Historic Preservation Month. On Thursday, May 19 at 6:00PM group photo will be taken at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green. Participants are encouraged to wear a Wood County Museum shirt, or their favorite historic place apparel. This event is free & open to the public.

 

See All Museum Events

