Wood Co. Museum: TEA & TALK SERIES

TEA & TALK SERIES:

“You Can’t Play Ball in a Skirt”

The Wood County Museum welcomes Bette Lou Higgens, Eden Valley Enterprises, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on April 20th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Bette Lou’s tea is titled “You Can’t Play Ball In a Skirt” a discussion about Alta Weiss, and how she put herself through medical school playing professional baseball on a men’s team in the early 1900s.

Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called “Mango & Friends” a fruit tea with extra-large cubes and flakes of pineapple and mango that will make you think of summer!

Reservations and payment need completed by Friday, April 14th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer Carpe Diem out of Pemberville, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.

This program is part of the 2023 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org