WOOD CO. MUSEUM TO REOPEN ON JULY 6

The Wood County Museum will re-open for self-guided tours on Monday, July 6. We know that museums are trusted places for inspiring inquisitiveness and quiet reflection, and we are eager to give our community a place for escape and enjoyment. We welcome you to visit, but please note the following changes put in place for the safety of our visitors and staff: The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday 10 AM – 4 PM and on weekends from 1-4 PM.

In addition to the museum, three buildings will be open at the site: the Lunatic Asylum, Pestilence House, and Ice House. The asylum and pestilence house exhibits are also available online at woodcountyhistory.org . There is also an outdoor porch exhibit that will rotate throughout the summer.

Visitors are expected to wear a face mask or covering while inside the Museum.

Please be mindful to keep a six-foot distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot building provides ample room for social distancing.

Hand-sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum.

To provide a safe experience for everyone: Staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks and will be cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the day.

Our gift shop/admissions area will have plexiglass protection.

We accept cash, check, credit, and debit cards, and can take pre-paid admissions by credit or debit over the phone in advance.

Groups visiting together are limited to 10 people or less. We encourage groups to pre-pay admission over the phone before arriving, or pay with one single transaction upon arrival to keep groups moving smoothly throughout the museum.

Handicap parking and entrance is located behind the museum. If you have questions about your visit or how the museum can serve you in a different way, please email us at museum@woodcountyhistory. org or call 419-352-0967 so we can assist you.