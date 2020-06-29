NBX WaterShedsun
WOOD CO. MUSEUM TO REOPEN ON JULY 6

The Wood County Museum will re-open for self-guided tours on Monday, July 6. We know that museums are trusted places for inspiring inquisitiveness and quiet reflection, and we are eager to give our community a place for escape and enjoyment. 

 

We welcome you to visit, but please note the following changes put in place for the safety of our visitors and staff:

  • The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday – Friday 10 AM – 4 PM and on weekends from 1-4 PM. 
  • In addition to the museum, three buildings will be open at the site: the Lunatic Asylum, Pestilence House, and Ice House. The asylum and pestilence house exhibits are also available online at woodcountyhistory.org. There is also an outdoor porch exhibit that will rotate throughout the summer.
  • Visitors are expected to wear a face mask or covering while inside the Museum.
  • Please be mindful to keep a six-foot distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot building provides ample room for social distancing.
  • Hand-sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum.

To provide a safe experience for everyone:
  • Staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks and will be cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the day.
  • Our gift shop/admissions area will have plexiglass protection.
  • We accept cash, check, credit, and debit cards, and can take pre-paid admissions by credit or debit over the phone in advance.
  • Groups visiting together are limited to 10 people or less. We encourage groups to pre-pay admission over the phone before arriving, or pay with one single transaction upon arrival to keep groups moving smoothly throughout the museum.
  • Handicap parking and entrance is located behind the museum.

 

If you have questions about your visit or how the museum can serve you in a different way, please email us at museum@woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967 so we can assist you.

BUT WAIT…THERE’S MORE!

We would like to invite our membership to visit the Museum for a sneak-peek view of “People, Places, and Things” on Thursday, July 2 from 10 AM – 4 PM.
The exhibit and museum will not be open to the general public until Monday, July 6.

Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!

Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society.

Join Today!

“People, Places, & Things”
Exhibit open: July 6, 2020 – December 2021 


A picturesque extravaganza guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences featuring rarely seen objects & over 1000 photos from the Wood County Historical Society collection.

This exhibit was made possible by Hal Brown, Clif & Judy Boutelle, & the Wood County Historical Society.

“Utopia: A Visual Storytelling of Our Home” 

Exhibit open: February 1 – December 11, 2020
Photographer: Taylor Houpt Ayres
 
As Wood County celebrates its bicentennial in 2020, this exhibit is not an exercise in looking backwards, but a symbol of all the many possibilities waiting for those just beginning their adult lives. Young people are full of hope. Her journey showcases the visual storytelling of our home and highlights beautiful landscapes, vibrant cityscapes, and a multitude of back road barns and farm fields.

Read more about UTOPIA | Media Coverage

This exhibit was made possible with support from American Frame. 
#woodcounty_utopia
 

We invite you to be part of the “Utopia” exhibit! Bring in your own picture that you’ve taken of Wood County, and include it on our Community Artist Wall. Please limit pictures to 5×7 size.

Pictures may be mail to Wood County Museum, emailed to marketing@woodcountyhistory.org or by using #woodcounty_utopia on social media to be included.

July 10 | 10 AM – 4 PM
  • FREE FIRST FRIDAY
  • Free museum admission on the first Friday of each month (on 2nd Friday due to the County Holiday.)
  • Sponsored by the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau

August 2 | 10 AM – 4 PM

  • FREE FIRST FRIDAY
  • Free museum admission on the first Friday of each month 
  • Sponsored by the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau

August 23 | 2 PM – 4 PM

September 23 | 7 PM – 9 PM

  • HERE’S TO YOUR HEALTH! Historical Program & Whiskey Tasting with Elliot MacFarlane
  • Local historian, Elliot MacFarlane, pairs a fascinating talk about Wood County’s history and how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county’s DNA. Program includes a tasting of five selected whiskeys (or whiskys), snacks, and a self-guided museum tour. Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $40 and seating is limited.
  • RSVP to 419-352-0967 or marketing@woodcountyhistory.org
  • Wait list available

October 1 | 3 PM – 6 PM

  • NEW EXHIBIT: THE CARL & MARY BACH STORY
  • Witness the Carl & Mary Bach artifacts in this newly interpreted exhibit.
  • Ribbon-cutting and remarks at 4 PM.

October 7 | 7 PM – 9 PM

  • GERMAN-AMERICAN DAY: How Deutsch is your DNA?
  • Share your results and enjoy German food and fellowship.
Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020

