North Baltimore, Ohio

June 13, 2024 11:44 am

Wood Co. Museum: Two Free Upcoming Events This Weekend

THIS THURSDAY & SATURDAY!!!

FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Wood County Museum will hosting its 2nd annual concert series “Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, a free concert featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on four dates in 2024: June 13, July 11,  August 8, and September 19 – starting at 6:00 PM. Each concert will feature 3 bands (TBA at a later date)

The June “Music at the Museum”, will feature 3 bands: Duane Malinowski Orchestra, JP and the BIG DEAL, Herbie & the Love Bugs.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite

Food Truck lineup: The Wailing Onion, The Captain’s Kitchen, & BD’s Lemonade King

Thank you to our Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: Visit BG Ohio
Supporting Sponsors: Visit Perrysburg, Dave & Cindy Hollinger, Mike & Terri Marsh, Charles & Liesel Traister, & Tucker Electrical Service, LLC.
Additional Funding by: Bowling Green Manor, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Lynn & Betty Wineland.
Friends of the Museum: Pam Deeds, For Keeps, Portage Lions Club, Cornelia Wagener, Wood Haven Health Care.
 

Author Meet-and-Greet & Program with Kate Moore
Saturday, June 15, 2024 • Program begins at 2:00PM with a book signing to follow

The Wood County Museum welcomes best-selling author Kate Moore (of the book Radium Girls) to the museum for a program and book signing for her latest book The Woman They Could Not Silence, about a woman’s experiences in Asylums in the 1800s.

The program will be right outside the Wood County Museum’s own Lunatic Asylum and a special temporary exhibit from the National Library of Medicine, The Yellow Wallpaper, will be on display as well.

Moore will also be doing a book signing while at the Wood County Museum.

On: Saturday, June 15, 2024 • Program begins at 2:00PM with a book signing to follow

At: The Wood County Museum – 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

FREE EVENT – RSVP’s appreciated
RSVP for Kate Moore Event

