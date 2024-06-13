Wood Co. Museum: Two Free Upcoming Events This Weekend

FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The Wood County Museum will hosting its 2nd annual concert series “Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, a free concert featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on four dates in 2024: June 13, July 11, August 8, and September 19 – starting at 6:00 PM. Each concert will feature 3 bands (TBA at a later date)

The June “Music at the Museum”, will feature 3 bands: Duane Malinowski Orchestra, JP and the BIG DEAL, Herbie & the Love Bugs.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite

Food Truck lineup: The Wailing Onion, The Captain’s Kitchen, & BD’s Lemonade King



Thank you to our Sponsors



Presenting Sponsor: Visit BG Ohio

Supporting Sponsors: Visit Perrysburg, Dave & Cindy Hollinger, Mike & Terri Marsh, Charles & Liesel Traister, & Tucker Electrical Service, LLC.

Additional Funding by: Bowling Green Manor, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Lynn & Betty Wineland.

Friends of the Museum: Pam Deeds, For Keeps, Portage Lions Club, Cornelia Wagener, Wood Haven Health Care.