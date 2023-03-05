Wood Co. Park District: Farming Educational Series

These Free classes are all held at the Wood County Park District’s Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Registration is required.



Safe Transport of Farm Equipment

Sunday, March 12, 2023; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Join Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Will Richardson to learn or refresh your memory on the safe transport of farm equipment and machinery on the roads. Topics will include subjects such as chaining, width/height/length/weight requirements, lights and flags, reflective tape, transporting large quantities of fuel and more. Improve your knowledge of and compliance with Ohio’s laws and regulations relating to transport of equipment to improve safety for all. Time will be provided for Q&A.

Chick Tips

Saturday, April 8, 2023; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens.

Tractor Safety

Wednesday, April 26; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Join educators from both OSU and CSU extension offices for an in-depth discussion about safety on the farm!

Animal Nutrition & Showmanship Prep

Wednesday, May 3; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

If you’re thinking about raising or showing animals, feeding the proper nutrition to your animal is the key. Presenter Levi Richards will provide guidance and some basic showmanship skills, so bring your notebook!

Summer Vegetable Production Basics

Wednesday, May 17; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Tomatoes, pepper, okra, squash – it’s time to get the vegetable garden started! We will go over plant spacing, staking, scouting for the most common pest problems, and recommended varieties based on taste and reduced susceptibility to insects and disease. Not sure how to estimate and project your yields? We will discuss this, as well as other helpful tips.

The Carter Historic Farm is a living history cultural center and working farm representing life in the 1930s and 1940s Depression-era. Public programs are offered in traditional life skills, as well as sustainable & holistic agricultural practices. The Carter Historic Farm is operated by the Wood County Park District and the grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Be aware that this is a working farm! Farmhouse, outbuildings, and Zimmerman one-room schoolhouse are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 until 4:00 pm.

For more information, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897