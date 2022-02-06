Wood Co. Park District February Programs

Escape the Nature Center II

Tuesday, February 8; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner

Ready for a challenge? Use your wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center. Leader: Bill Hoefflin

Program fee: $10. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Seed Starting

Wednesday, February 9; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Get ahead of the vegetable production season by learning to start seeds indoors to transplant outdoors at a later date. Learn how to calculate the outdoor planting date for transplants based on weather, and the projected harvest date for each crop.

Program leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator.

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Choosing Gear

Thursday, February 10; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Choosing gear can be a daunting task, but knowing what to look for and why can help filter selections. We’ll cover packs, footwear, clothing and specialty items for safety and convenience. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

EcoLit Book Group Meeting

Thursday, February 10; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve: Friends’ Green Room , 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

For this meeting, please read The Hungry Tide a novel by Amitav Ghosh. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN). Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Great Backyard Bird Count

Saturday, February 12; 10:00 – 10:45 am

Videoconference

Learn how to participate in this volunteer science program happening in backyards around the country! We’ll learn about common feeder birds to look for and how to identify them. Leader: Jim Witter. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

DIY Valentines

Saturday, February 12; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Make your own valentines to share with the people you love! Program leader: Alyssa Garland. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Personal Care

Thursday, February 17; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. Taking care of yourself can lead to a lot of fear and frustration. In this program we’ll cover tips, protocol and gear on how to drink, eat, protect and relieve yourself in the backcountry. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Nature Play: Winter Birds

Saturday, February 19; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Leader: Emma Taylor

Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness Walk

Tuesday, February 22; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Set aside time to slow down with a mindful night hike at one of our parks. Practice seated meditation, walk around our property with a naturalist and mindfully observe the world around you with the help of nature awareness activities.

Program Leader: Emma Taylor. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Frog Monitor Training

Tuesday, February 22; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Videoconference

Connect to your parks and add to our knowledge of native frogs and toads by joining the Frog and Toad Calling Survey. Volunteer monitors will be trained to conduct surveys and identify frog species by sight and sound. This is an ongoing volunteer program. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Backpacking Basics: Planning & Navigation

Thursday, February 24; 6:30 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your adventure as safe, simple and enjoyable as possible. Leader: Craig Spicer. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897



Intermediate Orienteering

Saturday, February 26; 12:30 – 4:30 pm

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 N Fostoria Road, Bradner

Looking to build on your compass skills? We will introduce map reading, pacing and route planning indoors, and then try out a challenge course spread through the park. Prior orienteering experience is great, but not required. Dress for extensive off trail trekking through rough vegetation and wet areas. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Monthly Nature Journaling

Saturday, February 26; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Leader: Emma Taylor and OCVN. Register for this free program at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com