Wood Co. Park District: Make the Most of Summer with Nature Camps

Nature Camps with the Wood County Park District

Explore, Learn & Get Dirty at our half-day Nature Camps

Each day offers new educational and recreational activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery!

Campers learn about nature and outdoor safety skills, experience forest play, create nature crafts, and make new friends. Camps are held Tuesday through Friday from at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.

Tuesday – Friday; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ages 5-6 June 20-23 and June 27-30

Ages 7-9 July 11-14 and July 18-21

Ages 10-12 July 25-28 and August 1-4

The program fee for nature camp is $150 per camper, per week. Make the most of summer with half-day nature camps.

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43402

For more information, registration, and additional opportunities, visit wcparks.org