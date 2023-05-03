North Baltimore, Ohio

Native Plant Sale

Saturday, May 13; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Road

Purchase native plants for your home or office. Local genome native forbs, grasses, and shrubs are grown in the native plant greenhouses at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve.

Learn about the benefits of native plants here.

Forbs and grasses are $5 each.

Shrubs are $10 each.

*Pre-Sale exclusively for Friends of the Parks Members: Friday, May 12, 2023; 10 am – 1 pm

Memberships will be available for purchase at the door. At the pre-sale, membership will be required to purchase plants.