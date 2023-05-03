North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood Co. Park District : May Nature Be With You!

News From the Wood County Park District: 

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

May 2023

Spring Yoga

Mondays, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Experience yoga inside the nature center with an experienced instructor.

Program fee: $30

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Tuesday, May 2: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Slippery Elm Trail

Cricket Frog Cove

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring, join us as we explore the least traveled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. No dogs are permitted. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Animal Nutrition & Showmanship Prep

Wednesday, May, 3: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green, OH. 43402

If you’re thinking about raising or showing animals, feeding the proper nutrition to your animal is the key. Presenter Levi Richards will provide guidance and some basic showmanship skills, so bring your notebook!

Native Plants in Your Yard

Thursday, May, 4: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Videoconference program

Get ready for the WC Parks native plant sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Parks! Learn about how to incorporate native plants into your yard, and tips on local sources of plants.

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, May 7: 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Rudolph Bike Park

14445 Mermill Rd., Rudolph, OH. 43462

Every first Sunday of the month from May through September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A property-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required.

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, May 11; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

 

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Wednesday, May, 10; 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Bradner Preserve

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least traveled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Backpacking Basics: Planning & Navigation

Tuesday, May, 10: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. There are a ton of places to go and a plethora of resources to help you get there. We’ll cover route planning and trail skills to help make your adventure as safe, straightforward, and enjoyable as possible.

College Prep: Personal Finance Q&A

Thursday, May 11; 5:00 pm -6:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Inflation and recession and student loans. OH MY! Just like farmers during the Great Depression, it may seem scary to jump out on your own and make a large financial decision in times of uncertainty. Carter Historic Farm wants to help! Parents and students are welcome to attend a lecture on how to prepare for college and the world of “adulting” featuring guest speaker Roc Starks, a professor of personal finance at BGSU. Q&A will follow!

Native Plant Sale

Saturday, May 13; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Road

Purchase native plants for your home or office. Local genome native forbs, grasses, and shrubs are grown in the native plant greenhouses at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve.

Learn about the benefits of native plants here.

Forbs and grasses are $5 each.

Shrubs are $10 each.

*Pre-Sale exclusively for Friends of the Parks Members: Friday, May 12, 2023; 10 am – 1 pm

Memberships will be available for purchase at the door. At the pre-sale, membership will be required to purchase plants. 

Stargazing

Saturday, May 13; 8:00 pm – 12:00 am

Beaver Creek Preserve, 13800 W. Poe Road

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. Stargazing is weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook

 

No registration is needed.

Blue Week: Wetlands

Monday, May 15; 10:00 am – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Wood County Park District is proud to be a partner with the Green Ribbon Initiative to highlight the natural treasures of the Oak Opening Region. Celebrate Oak Openings Blue Week by learning about the importance of wetlands and the creatures that call it home. We’ll be heading out to the wetlands for hands-on collection of critters, so be prepared for wet and mud! Find other Blue Week programs through community partners at https://www.oakopenings.org/blue-week/.

Eco Explorers: Off Trail Discovery Series

Thursday, May 18; 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

If you are up for challenging terrain, hostile woodland vegetation, and no amenities other than what you bring with you, then join us as we explore the least traveled parts of the Wood County Parks. There is no set agenda on how we will choose to explore. We may wander a half mile or 3 miles. There will be spring wildflowers blooming so feel free to bring a camera.

Blue Week: Bradner Preserve & the Oak Openings Region

Thursday, May 18; 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Bradner Preserve

11540 Timmons Road, Bradner, Ohio

Celebrate Oak Openings Blue Week with a hike that speaks to the connection of Bradner Preserve and its unique geology that relates to the Oak Openings Region.

Friends’ Migration Field Trip

Saturday, May 20; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, Ohio

Join the Friends of the Parks on a tour in search of migrating songbirds. We’ll be traveling to Cedar Creeks Preserve and Sawyer Quarry Preserve before concluding the trip at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.

Intro into Nature Photography

Tuesday, May 23; 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Bradner Preserve

11540 Timmons Road, Bradner, Ohio

Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors in photographs, but unsure of how to use those camera settings to your advantage? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills! This program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session and will focus on taking better close-ups.

 

Hiking for Health

Friday, May 26; 10:30 am – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, May, 31: 8:30 am – 10:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm that feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

