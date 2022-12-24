North Baltimore, Ohio

March 2020

Wood Co. Parks JANUARY 2023 Programs

Visit Wild Lights January 13 – 15 from 5 – 8 pm at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.

January 2023

Basecamp Stories: Fort-to-Port; An Adventure on the Maumee River – Bill Hoefflin

Thursday, January 5; 7 – 8:30 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

In 2019, four bold kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in 4 days. Hear from expedition members as they share stories, logistics, preparations, and photos and videos from their adventure. For the sake of the presenter and for your benefit, we encourage you to attend in-person. Livestream available on our YouTube channel.

Full Wolf Moon Hike

Friday, January 6; 7 – 8:30 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

The first full moon of 2023 is often one of the brightest and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away, bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month.

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, January 7; 9:30 – 11 am

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration is required to attend this program.

Escape the Nature Center

Tuesday, January 10; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Ready for a challenge? Use your wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center.

Program fee: $10

Or, $8 for Friends of the Parks members

Wild Lights Workshop

Wednesday, January 11; 4 – 7 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Make the night BRIGHT with festive holiday lights! Register your group and bring your decorations to transform one of our life-sized 3D foam animals into a twinkling spectacle for all to see during the Wild Lights Weekend. The best displays win cash prizes! Spots are very limited. Find details here. 

Wild Lights Weekend

Friday – Sunday, January 13-15

5 – 8 pm each night

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with twinkle and color, lighting up the cool winter nights. Walk the trail between 5:00-8:00 pm to see the spectacular displays. Want your group to be one of the designers and compete for winnings? Register for the Wild Lights Workshop on January 11.

No registration is needed.

Advanced Crochet: Magic Circle

Saturday, January 14: 10 am – 12 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Improve your crochet skills and learn how to crochet in the round. Yarn and hook will be provided. This program is recommended for those with some basic crochet skills or those that have taken ‘Crochet for Beginners’ at Carter Historic Farm. Registration is required to participate in this program.

Winter Bird Count for Kids

Saturday, January 14; 10 – 11:30 am

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Learn about winter bird counts and their importance to studying bird populations. We will search out and count as many birds as possible. Snacks and warm drinks will be provided.

Jim Witter with fox snake

Preschoolers in the Parks: Reptiles & Amphibians

Tuesday, January 17

10:30 – 11:30 am

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adult companions must remain with children for this program.

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, January 18; 8 – 9:30 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! Sponsored by Grindhrs Coffee and Community, we’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Advanced Crochet: Magic Circle

Wednesday, January 18: 6 – 7 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

The new year is the perfect time to organize and plan the next growing season. All of the seed catalogs are shipped out and decisions must be made on what to order and when. This presentation will help you make informed decisions about the latest varieties of vegetables to plan out a successful season.

Base Camp Stories: How to Survive an Ice Storm while Rock Climbing Grand Teton – Ben Waggoner

Thursday, January 19; 7 – 8:30 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Professional climber Ben Waggoner has climbed all over the country, guiding and teaching countless others how to prepare and experience the sport safely. But when a storm surprises Ben halfway up the 13,775’ Grand Teton in Wyoming, what did he rely on to survive? In this presentation, Ben shares his experiences in life and rock-climbing. Host: Craig Spicer For the sake of the presenter and for your benefit, we encourage you to attend in-person. Livestream of the presentation will be available on our YouTube Channel.

Art in the Park: Create a

Collage Artwork

Friday, January 20; 7 – 9 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Bring yourself and some friends to join us for an evening of crafting. Using old magazines and paper, we will make nature silhouette collages. Magazines and paper will be provided, but if there are pieces from your home you would like to include feel free to bring them. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Owl Hike

Friday, January 25; 6:30 – 8 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls.

Animal Handler

Thursday, January 26; 10 – 11 am

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Please register the participating child only.

Kitchen Basics for Kids: Cooking in Season

Saturday, January 28; 10 am – 2 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn how families, like the Carters, preserved foods in the spring and summer so they could have plenty of food to last the cold fall and winter months. After the presentation, we’ll make a main dish, side dish and dessert using only foods that are in season. This program is recommended for children age 10 and older. Please register participating child only.

Christmas Tree Recycling

Drop off your Christmas tree December 26 – January 31.

*Remove all decorations!

Otsego Park

20000 West River Road, Bowling Green

Park District Headquarters

18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

                             29530 White Road, Perrysburg

