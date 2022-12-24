North Baltimore, Ohio

Thursday, January 19; 7 – 8:30 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Professional climber Ben Waggoner has climbed all over the country, guiding and teaching countless others how to prepare and experience the sport safely. But when a storm surprises Ben halfway up the 13,775’ Grand Teton in Wyoming, what did he rely on to survive? In this presentation, Ben shares his experiences in life and rock-climbing. Host: Craig Spicer For the sake of the presenter and for your benefit, we encourage you to attend in-person. Livestream of the presentation will be available on our YouTube Channel.
Register Here