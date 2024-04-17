Wood Co. Parks: Upcoming Native Plants Sale

Native Plant Sale

Purchase quality native plants for your garden. The Friends of the Wood County Parks are hosting a Native Plant Sale on Saturday, May 4, 2023 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Wood County Fairgrounds, Champion Building, 13800 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, OH, 43402.

The plants and shrubs available for purchase are all local genome native species grown by the Stewardship Department of the Wood County Park District. The Friends of the Parks purchase the plants for sale to the community in a fundraiser supporting the parks.

Native forbs are $5 each and woody shrubs are $10 each. Cash, check, and credit are accepted. Plants are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking and entrance are free.

Each year, tens of thousands of native plants are grown by the Wood County Park District environmental conservation, land management, and habitat restoration purposes. The fall and spring native plant sales support these efforts and allow the community to utilize the benefits of native plants at their office or home.

The benefits of native plants are many: Native plants have long root systems that create drought-resistant and flood-resistant areas, they sequester carbon, filter runoff, replenish soil nutrients, and provide habitat for pollinators. Bring birds and butterflies to your yard with native plants.

For a list of available plants and shrubs, please visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.