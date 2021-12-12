Wood Co. Parks

Upcoming Programs:

Seed Cleaning: 90s Neon (volunteer)

Tuesday, December 14; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in your most intense neon colors for added 90s fun! Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

Base Camp Stories: Fort to Port: An Adventure on the Maumee River – Bill Hoefflin & Amanda Domalski

Thursday, December 16; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

In 2019, four bold kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in four days. Half of the expedition members, Wood County Parks senior naturalist Bill Hoefflin and Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills specialist Amanda Domalski, share stories and visuals from their adventure. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Long Nights Full Moon Walk

Friday, December 17; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Nature Center

During this month the winter cold fastens its grip, and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2021. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Seed Cleaning: Ugly Sweater (volunteer)

Tuesday, December 21; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in the ugliest holiday sweater you can find for added fun! Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com