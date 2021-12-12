North Baltimore, Ohio

December 12, 2021 5:26 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials

Wood Co. Parks

Upcoming Programs:

Seed Cleaning: 90s Neon (volunteer)

Tuesday, December 14; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in your most intense neon colors for added 90s fun! Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

 

Base Camp Stories: Fort to Port: An Adventure on the Maumee River – Bill Hoefflin & Amanda Domalski

Thursday, December 16; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

In 2019, four bold kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in four days. Half of the expedition members, Wood County Parks senior naturalist Bill Hoefflin and Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills specialist Amanda Domalski, share stories and visuals from their adventure. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

 

Long Nights Full Moon Walk

Friday, December 17; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Nature Center

During this month the winter cold fastens its grip, and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2021. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

 

Seed Cleaning: Ugly Sweater (volunteer)

Tuesday, December 21; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Park District Headquarters

Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Feel free to dress in the ugliest holiday sweater you can find for added fun! Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website