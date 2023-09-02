North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood Co. Sherriff: Accident Friday Morning

From Wood County Sheriff’s office:

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on September 1st, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 582 and Bradner Rd. in Troy Township.

A 2007 Chrysler minivan driven by 21-year-old Sarah Ayers was headed West on State Route 582 and went off the road to the right. The operator got it back onto the roadway but over-corrected, causing loss of control of the vehicle. As the vehicle lost control, it went back off the road and struck the pedestrian,  identified as 78 year- old Raymond Froelich of Luckey, Ohio.

Troy Township EMS crews arrived on scene along with the Sheriff’s Office and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

 

