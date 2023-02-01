Wood Co. Soil and Water Conservation District Board Organizes for 2023

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors organized for 2023. The Board of Supervisors are: Matthew Davis, Chair; Logan Riker-Chamberlain, Vice-Chair; Dylan Baer, Fiscal Agent; Kris Swartz, Secretary; Marc Schaller, Member.

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the third Friday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the district office. All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio.