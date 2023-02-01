North Baltimore, Ohio

Briar Hill Health Update

Wood Co. Soil and Water Conservation District Board Organizes for 2023

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors organized for 2023.  The Board of Supervisors are: Matthew Davis, Chair; Logan Riker-Chamberlain, Vice-Chair; Dylan Baer, Fiscal Agent; Kris Swartz, Secretary; Marc Schaller, Member.

 

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet the third Friday of each month at 8:00 a.m. at the district office.  All meetings are open to the public and are held at the Wood SWCD Office located at 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio.

