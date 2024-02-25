Wood Co. SWCD

Bowling Green – The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a “From the Farm” meeting Wednesday, February 28, at 6:30 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings 1550 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green. Paige Scott, Legacy Farmers Coop. Precision Services Manager, will present on Next Level Nutrient Management. Learn more about soil testing, reading fertility recommendations, and developing a successful nutrient management plan. The event is open to the public. Snacks will be provided.

Register online at woodswcd.com, call 419-354-5517, or email [email protected].