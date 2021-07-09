Wood Co. Update from “Safe Communities”

Safe Communities announced Thursday that there have been 5 fatal crashes in Wood County this year, the same amount at this time last year.



Wood County Safe Communities and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind you to always give 100% attention to your drive.



Distractions, speed, and inattention are the leading causes for crashes in Wood County to date this year. Commercial Vehicles are involved in 11% of the total crashes. Of the 15 Motorcycle involved crashes this year, 14 were injury crashes with 8 of those being serious injury.



Don’t leave your life on the road – Buckle up, Hang Up, Heads Up.



