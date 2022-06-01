WOOD COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO RETIRE

BOWLING GREEN, OH – May 31, 2022 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus, announce the retirement of Andrew Kalmar, County Administrator. His last day as County Administrator will be Friday, July 1, 2022.

Mr. Kalmar started as County Administrator in January 2000, following the retirement of Richard Edwards. Prior to his service with the County Commissioners Mr. Kalmar served as Director of the Wood County Park District. He is originally from Troy, Ohio, and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and a Master of Public Administration degree.

During Mr. Kalmar’s tenure, Wood County has maintained a strong financial position, experienced significant economic development, and made key improvements to county facilities and departmental operations including the construction of the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium. Mr. Kalmar was also instrumental in guiding the county through the challenges of the pandemic over the last several years.



Commissioner Doris Herringshaw stated, “Andrew’s great character and leadership will be missed as he has worked to assemble a great team of department heads that will lead Wood County comfortably into the future. His contributions have helped make Wood County a great place to live and work, and we appreciate his many years of service.”

The Commissioners are planning a retirement reception in Mr. Kalmar’s honor on Thursday, June 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room on the Fifth Floor of the County Office Building.

The Wood County Commissioners appointed Carri Stanley as the new County Administrator effective July 3, 2022. Ms. Stanley was appointed Assistant County Administrator in 2019.