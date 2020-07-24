WOOD COUNTY ANNOUNCES SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM

BOWLING GREEN, OH – July 23, 2020 – Thursday, the Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus approved the use of up to $250,000 of federal CARES Act funds for the Wood County Small Business Relief Program. The new program will provide eligible small businesses with up to $5000 to cover business interruption expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wade Gottschalk, Director of the Wood County Office of Economic Development will administer the program.

Business owners can obtain application materials from the Wood County Office of Economic Development’s website at woodcountyedc.com. Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 3 through 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020. To participate in the program, the business must have less than $1 million in gross annual revenue, have 30 or fewer employees, have experienced a decrease in gross revenue of 25% or more due to COVID-19, and have not already received federal assistance. All expenses must be related to the business interruption caused by COVID-19.



Eligible expenses include: Mortgage costs; Rent or lease costs; Expenses for utilities; Salaries, wages and compensation paid to employees; Materials and supplies related to interruption of the business caused by required closures; and Personal Protective Equipment or other COVID-19 related costs such as expenses related to compliance with Responsible Restart Ohio. Applications received will be drawn randomly for review, rather than on a first-come-first-served basis.

On June 23, 2020, the Wood County Auditor received $4.16 million in federal CARES Act funding for distribution to cities, villages, townships, and the county. Through this distribution, Wood County government received $1.34 million that can be used to offset costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.