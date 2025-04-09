Wood County Auditor: Website Levy Estimator Informs Voters of Tax Impact

Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich announces that the levy estimator on the auditor’s website is updated for the May 6, 2025 ballot. The website is located at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us.

Auditor Oestreich encourages all Wood County property owners to take advantage of the detailed information available on the website. He states, “The levy estimator is a valuable tool to inform voters of the impact on their taxes of upcoming levies.” To use the levy estimator, property owners can search on the website for their specific parcel and then click on the levy estimator button. Users can then view the current tax amount on their parcel generated by each levy, the new tax amount if passed, and the difference based on the current year tax value. The website also lists the authority proposing the levy, the use of the levy, the type of levy (renewal, replacement, bond, etc.), the proposed mills, and the number of years the proposed levy will remain in effect. Auditor Oestreich stresses that “the parcel-specific information provided by the levy estimator will help voters make informed decisions.”

There are three individual property tax levies on the May 6, 2025 ballot: Village of Milton Center with an additional levy, Perrysburg Exempted School District with a renewal levy, and Rossford Exempted Village School District with a renewal and decrease levy. For information on polling locations and early or absentee voting, please visit the Board of Elections website at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE/. For any questions regarding the levy estimator or the auditor’s website, please contact the Wood County Auditor’s Office at (419) 354-9150 or [email protected].