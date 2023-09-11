Wood County Auditor’s Office Receives “Award with Distinction”

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, is pleased to announce that Wood County will be receiving the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, an award for excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year 2022. Wood County also received this distinguished award in 2013. As listed on the Auditor of State website, to receive the award, entities must meet the following criteria:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s Office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Lori Brodie, regional liaison to the Ohio Auditor of State, presented the award on September 7, 2023

Left to right: Julie Allison (chief deputy auditor), Lori Brodie (Auditor of State regional liaison), Matthew Oestreich (Wood County Auditor), Stephanie Abke (Audit and Financial Reporting Accountant)

Left to right: Julie Allison (Chief Deputy Auditor), Matthew Oestreich (Wood County Auditor), Doris Herringshaw (Wood County Commissioner), Stephanie Abke (Audit and Financial Reporting Accountant), Lori Brodie (Auditor of State regional liaison), Craig LaHote (Wood County Commissioner), Ted Bowlus (Wood County Commissioner)