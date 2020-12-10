NBX WaterShedsun
Wood County Bicentennial ornaments available for purchase

Christmas ornaments celebrating the 200th  anniversary of Wood County are now on sale in several locations in the community.

The ornaments feature the historic Wood County Courthouse, which will celebrate its own 125th anniversary in 2021. Ornaments are available for purchase at the Wood County Museum, Wood County District Public Library, Way Public Library in Perrysburg and Beeker’s General Store in Pemberville.

Ornaments will also be sold at the Wood County Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Cost is $15.

 

 

 

