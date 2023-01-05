WOOD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ORGANIZE FOR 2023

Bowling Green, Ohio – January 4, 2023 – The Board of Wood County Commissioners, Doris I. Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Theodore H. Bowlus met on January 3, 2023, and as required by Ohio law, organized for the year 2023. Commissioner LaHote of Perrysburg Township will serve as President of the Wood County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Bowlus of Center Township will serve as Vice-President.

The Board will continue conducting regular meetings on Tuesday and Thursday mornings with Open Forum on regular meeting days following regular business. The Open Forum allows citizens to speak with the Board without scheduling a meeting time.

As President of the Board, Commissioner LaHote will serve on a number of boards and commissions including the Automatic Data Processing Board, Community Corrections Board, Court Security Advisory Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee, and OSU Extension Service Advisory Committee. Commissioner LaHote will also serve on the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) Air Quality Committee, and Freight Advisory Committee.

Commissioner Bowlus will serve on the Board of Revisions, Erie Basin Resource Conservation & Development Board, and Family & Children’s First Council. Other committee assignments include the TMACOG Portage River Basin Council, Transportation Council, and Water Quality Council.

Commissioner Herringshaw of Portage Township was selected to serve on the County’s Courthouse Complex Buildings & Grounds Committee, Records Commission, and Solid Waste Management Policy Committee, along with the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee for the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio. Commissioner Herringshaw will also serve on the TMACOG Board of Trustees and Wastewater Committee. Commissioner LaHote was named as an alternate on the TMACOG Board of Trustees along with Commissioner Bowlus and W. David Steiner, Planning Commission Director.

In addition, all three commissioners serve on the Community Improvement Corporation, Investment Advisory Committee, Planning Commission, and Quarterly Financial Report Review Committee.

All meeting agendas are posted 24 hours in advance and can be viewed on the commissioners’ website at www.co.wood.oh.us/ commissioners.