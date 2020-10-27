WOOD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SEEK VOLUNTEERS

Bowling Green, Ohio – October 27, 2020 – The Wood County Commissioners, Doris I. Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Theodore H. Bowlus are seeking volunteers to serve on several boards and commissions, including the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, Historical Society Board, Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board, Planning Commission, Regional Airport Authority Board, Wood Haven Health Care Advisory Board, and more. Interested people will be considered now or in the future when vacancies on these boards occur. Only Wood County residents will be considered. Experience in business, finance, law, health care, personnel, or government is helpful.

A complete list of Boards and Commissions, as well as an Application for Volunteer Service are available at the Commissioners’ Office, or on the Commissioners’ website at www.co.wood.oh.us/commissioners/forms. Please submit the completed application to the Wood County Commissioners’ Office, One Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.