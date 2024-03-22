North Baltimore, Ohio

March 22, 2024 11:40 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Sept. 2023
Temporary
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Resize
Logo
Size Update
Ol’ Jenny

Wood County: COMMISSIONERS TO PRESENT “STATE OF THE COUNTY”

BOWLING GREEN, OH – March 20, 2024 – The Wood County Commissioners, Craig LaHote, Ted Bowlus, and Doris Herringshaw will present the annual State of the County Address on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green.  Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the speech will begin at 8:00 a.m.  Joining with the Commissioners for the speech will be Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

The event is coordinated by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.  RSVPs will be appreciated by calling (419) 353-7945.

For additional information, please contact Carri L. Stanley, Wood County Administrator.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website