Wood County Common Pleas Court: New Juror Questionnaire Notification

The Wood County Court of Common Pleas announces the launch of its new online jury questionnaire. Making use of technology to better serve the public is a prevailing goal of the Court. “The Court is pleased to offer this tool that is more convenient for jurors and saves costs while maintaining legal requirements” explained Matthew Reger, Administrative Judge. The electronic juror notification system is governed under the rules of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC). “It’s mobile friendly and easy to use,” said Court Administrator, Brandy Hartman, “Jill, our Jury Manager, has worked tirelessly on this project and we are excited to see her hard work come to fruition for our community.”



Prospective jurors will now receive a half-sheet sized postcard providing notification of potential jury service. The postcard will have instructions on how jurors can access the online questionnaire. If a prospective juror does not have access to the internet, a paper questionnaire can be made available. Included with the launch of the new online questionnaire is the implementation of a new jury portal page (https://jury.woodcountyohio.gov).

Online completion of the juror questionnaire will be most efficient and allow the public to request service excusal (with qualifying documentation) or service postponement (once per year).



Jurors will also have the option to activate automatic e-notifications. This is highly recommended and will enable the receipt of juror updates, confirmations, and reminders. Providing services online is one of the many ways the Court is reducing expenses and improving efficiency for the citizens of Wood County.