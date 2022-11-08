Bowling Green—Wood County Community Health Center is offering a preventative care incentive program. Preventative health screenings are important to maintain or improve a person’s quality of life and prevent disability and even premature death. Theses screenings can help the patient’s medical provider to recognize any early stage health changes and use available treatments to improve longevity and quality of life.

The first 100 NEW patients or ESTABLISHED patients of the Wood County Community Health Center, who schedule and complete certain recommended preventative care screening services, will get a $50 gift card! Screenings must be recommended by the provider and patients must be eligible for the screening based on their age and care history at the time it is completed to receive the incentive.

Eligible services include:

Breast Cancer Screenings

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Cervical Cancer Screening

Hepatitis C Screening

HIV Screening

Reproductive Life Plan

Same day appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 419-354-9049. Wood County Community Health Center is located in the Wood County Health Department at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.