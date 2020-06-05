Wood County Community Health Center Offers MAT Program

BOWLING GREEN —Losing a job, income, or dealing with isolation can lead to anxiety and depression, which can develop into substance abuse. Wood County Community Health Center is now offering medication to patients who want help with addiction to smoking, alcohol and other drugs.

Wood County Community Health Center is a Patient Centered Medical Home, where their team approach focuses on their patients. In addition to primary health care services, the Community Health Center offers an on-site pharmacy, reproductive health, dental and behavioral health services. Behavioral health is integrated into primary care to make treating all aspects of a patient’s health more convenient and effective.

Their Behavioral Health team consists of Fran Leass, behavioral health specialist; Jennifer Lovelace, peer recovery specialist; and Sally Royston, nurse practitioner. They are all specially trained in the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program. This is an outpatient program that can help with addictions to smoking, alcohol and other drugs. Fran can also help treat behavioral health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Wood County Community Health Center accepts all forms of Medicaid and patients with no insurance. The health center is accepting new patients and is currently offering telehealth appointments. Call 419-354-9049 to schedule an appointment for primary care with Dr. John Coates or either Nurse Practitioner Katie Barricklow or Sally Royston, or a dental appointment with Dr. Bushra Aouthmany.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides quality health services to improve the well-being of individuals and families. We welcome everyone regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. For more information, visit WoodCountyHealth.org

The Wood County Community Health Center is fully funded by Grant Number H8CS26578 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as part of an award totaling $1,014,543. The information in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Health Resources and Services Administration or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.