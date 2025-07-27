Wood County: Construction Updates from ODOT

Updates are bolded and underlined.

Rest areas on northbound and southbound I-75 in Wood County will be closed on Wednesday, July 30, for approximately two hours, 10 a.m.-noon (simultaneously) for biannual water testing.

*Restrictions begin Monday*

Bridge inspections are underway in northwest Ohio. Lane restrictions are expected for the following inspections 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily (tentative for weather and running ahead of or behind schedule):

I-75/DiSalle Bridge — Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 Ramp from Miami St. to northbound I-75 will be closed Monday Northbound I-75 ramp to South Ave. will be closed Monday Ramp from southbound I-75 to South Ave. will be closed Tuesday Ramp from southbound I-75 to Miami St. will be closed Tuesday Ramp from Miami St. to southbound will remain open

I-75/AW Trail interchange — Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31

SR 51/High Level Bridge — Monday, August 4

I-75/Ottawa River — Monday, August 4

I-280/Veterans Glass City Skyway — Tuesday, August 5 through Thursday, August 7

Additional restrictions will continue through August, including in Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties.

Project ID: 119007

Interstate 75, between SR 795 and Buck Road, Rossford, interstate lane restrictions have concluded.

Miscellaneous lane restrictions may be possible on Lime City Road.

PID 110547

Southbound I-75, south of SR 795, shoulder is closed for replacement of a noise wall. Temporary intermittent lane restrictions may be necessary.

State Route 795 on-ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed overnight to allow space for panel installation through mid-July, nightly 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. to southbound I-75.

NEW

PID 117545

U.S. Route 23, between Sugar Ridge Road and Fort Findlay Road, will be closed for construction of a roundabout beginning Monday, August 11 through mid-October. Detour: US 20 to US 6.

State Route 105, between Bradner Rd. and County Road 139, will also be closed. Detour: SR 582 to SR 199.

Permit Job

US Route 20, between Crosswoods Pkwy. and Lime City Rd., is closed for construction of a roundabout through July. Detour: Crossroads Pkwy. to SR 795 to I-280 to SR 420.

PID 95800

State Route 582, between SR 199 and Pemberville Road, will be closed to thru traffic through July. Local traffic maintained by flaggers. Detour: SR 199 to SR 105 to US 23.

State Route 582, between SR 199 and I-75, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through early June. Traffic maintained by flaggers.