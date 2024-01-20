Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judicial Assignments for 2024

Wood County, Ohio: In accordance with the Ohio Supreme Court Rules of Superintendence, the Wood County Court of Common Pleas General Division judges voted to appoint Judge Mary “Molly” Mack to continue serving as Administrative Judge, to complete her two-year term.



Judge Mack was elected to the bench in November of 2018 and began serving in her first term as Common Pleas Judge on January 1, 2019. Prior to her time at the Common Pleas Court, Judge Mack served as Judge for Perrysburg Municipal Court, a position to which she was elected in 2013. In her capacity as Administrative Judge, Judge Mack will oversee the administrative functions of the Court,

as well as caseload assignments, Supreme Court reporting, personnel policies, and local rules.



In 2024 Judge David E. Woessner will be the Presiding Judge, as voted on by his peers. In this role, he will oversee meetings of the judges and judges’ assignments as necessary. This will be the tenth time Judge Woessner has served in the capacity of Presiding judge since assuming the office of Probate/Juvenile Division Judge for the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on December 29, 1998.

In 2024, Judge Matthew L. Reger will continue to serve as a member of the judicial

advisory board of the Northwest Community Corrections Center and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Court. Judge Reger was first elected to the bench in November of 2016 and is currently serving in his second term.

Finally, Judge Joel M. Kuhlman will oversee court constables and facilitate court-wide coordination of all court security matters in 2024 while continuing his service as the Court Security Judge.

Judge Kuhlman began serving his first term as Common Pleas Court Judge on January 1, 2021