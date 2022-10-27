North Baltimore, Ohio

October 27, 2022

Wood County Courthouse Tours this Saturday 10.29.22

This Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. the public will have the opportunity to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.


During the 30-minute tours, participants will have the chance to explore public spaces in the courthouse as well as areas not typically open to the public. Reservations are available for groups up to 15 persons.
Please reserve a space on one of the tours by emailing Aaron Krukowski at akrukowski@woodcountyohio.gov or by calling Judge Reger’s office at 419-354-9210

