Wood County Courthouse Tours

The Wood County Bicentennial Committee and the Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1 – 4 p.m. on October 30, 2021.

The tours are part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Wood County in 2020, and the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Wood County Courthouse on September 29, 2021.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew Reger, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and former Wood County Auditor Michael Sibbersen, to explore areas of the courthouse that are not typically open to the public.

Each tour group will be limited to 13 people, and everyone must wear a mask while inside the courthouse.

Tours must be reserved ahead of time by emailing Aaron Krukowski at akrukowski@woodcountyohio.org or by calling Judge Reger’s office at 419-354-9210.