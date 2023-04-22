Wood County Dog Shelter Adoption Event

Bowling Green, Ohio – April 21, 2023 – The Wood County Commissioners, Craig LaHote, Theodore H. Bowlus, and Doris I. Herringshaw are pleased to announce a one-day Adoption Event to be held at the Wood County Dog Shelter on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 11am-3pm. To encourage adoptions, the dog adoption fee of $75 will be waived for the one-day event. Adopters will still be required to purchase a 2023 Wood County Dog License for $14.00 at the time of adoption. Adopters will also leave the Shelter with a 2023 Dog Park Membership and a goodie bag for their new family member.

This event is in recognition of National Adopt-a-Shelter-Pet Day, celebrated on April 30, to help raise awareness for the thousands of animals waiting for their forever homes in shelters across the nation.

To learn more about the dogs available for adoption at the Wood County Dog Shelter, visit the Wood County website at www.co.wood.oh.us or visit the Wood County Dog Shelter at 1912 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Ohio.